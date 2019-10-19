Home

Stuart John PEDERSEN

PEDERSEN, Stuart John. Tragically lost on the 14th October 2019. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Pamela and father of Sven and Theo. Son of Ove (deceased) and Marian, brother and brother- in- law of Susan and Pierre, Diane and Matthew, Margot and Paul, Kate and Stephen. Uncle to Sebastien, Nina, Chris, Matt, Alison, George, Jennifer, Lucy and James. You are invited to honour Stuart's life at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 23rd October at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter at www.rescuehelicopter.org.nz
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 19, 2019
