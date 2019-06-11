|
WILKINSON, Sue. Beloved mother of Joanne and Keith Miller. Cherished Nana of Owen and Lauren, Simon and Jess, Scott and Anna, Kate and Tom. Great Nana Sue-to-be to Baby Miller. Forever in our hearts and still many adventures to be had in her footsteps. A service for Sue will be held at The Pauanui Club on Friday 14th June 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hikuai District Trust for the Pauanui Cycle/Walk Trail. Donations can be left at the service or posted to the trust at 408 Settlement Road, Hikuai, RD. All messages to PO Box 152, Pauanui, 3546.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 11, 2019