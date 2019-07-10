Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Suresh PATEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suresh Narsinhbhai PATEL

Add a Memory
Suresh Narsinhbhai PATEL Notice
PATEL, Suresh Narsinhbhai. Passed away suddenly on 7 July 2019. Son of the late Narsinhbhai and Deviben. Loved husband of Mamta and loving father to Himani and Dhara. Cherished brother of Girish, Paresh and Ramila (late). Brother- in-law of Ameeta, Manjula and Kanti. Kaka to Rekha, Vijay, Neesha, and Vimal. Mama to Jatin, Chaitali and Bhavik. Dada to Karisha and Viara. You will be dearly missed by us all. A service will be held on Thursday 11th July at Legacy Funerals, Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga at 1.30pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.