|
|
LEE, Susan Beatrice. (nee Ballard) Peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 3rd January 2020 after a brief illness, in her 76th year. Much loved wife of David, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Vicky, Nick and Michela, and Katharine and Colin, and adored grandmother of Pip and Jess, Kosal, Jenny, Isabel and Richie, and Scarlett and Oscar. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Wednesday 8th January at 11am. Messages to the Lee family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 6, 2020