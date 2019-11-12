Home

Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Olive Tree Cottage
247 Joyce Road
Pyes Pa, Tauranga
Susan (Crawford) DODS

DODS (Crawford), Susan. Passed away peacefully in Te Puke on Friday 8th November 2019, aged 81. Much loved mother of Sandra, Evan and Wayne, and Daughter in law's Andrea and Monique. Proud nan to Fleche, Nic, Phoebe, Roza, Luiss, George and Jimmy. Loved sister of her younger brother Nigel. Special thanks to the Staff of Te Puke Country Lodge. Will be missed always. A funeral service for Susan will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga on Friday 15th November at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Society, PO Box 15553, Tauranga would be appreciated. Communications to the Dods Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 12, 2019
