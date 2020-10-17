|
CONROY, Susan Glenys. (Rgtl No. P750572, Sergeant, 6 Hauraki Infantry Battalion) It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dearly loved sister, aunty, and partner of Murray. Sue went peacefully after a short illness at Tauranga Hospital on October 14, 2020, aged 66. Sue was someone who gave tirelessly of her time and energy to help others succeed. In accordance with Sue's wishes, a private cremation has been held and a gathering to celebrate her life is being arranged. For further details and any communications please contact Bronwyn on (027)3330943.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 17, 2020