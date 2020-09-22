|
TROTTER, Susan Joan (Sue). Passed away at her home on 20 September 2020. Beloved wife and soulmate of Barrie for 51 years. Much loved Mother and mother in law to Wendi and Jon, Megan and Jeff, Christopher and April. Treasured Grandma to Lilly, Sami, Becki, Zac, Benji, Jake, Sylvia, and Nick. No greater gift you can give than your love. A celebration for Sue will be held at the Te Puna Quarry Park Gallery, Te Puna Quarry Road, on Wednesday 23rd September 2020. For further service details phone 021 02397859. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to waipunahospice.org. nz/donate.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 22, 2020