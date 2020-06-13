Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan McGREGOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Roxina McGREGOR

Add a Memory
Susan Roxina McGREGOR Notice
McGREGOR, Susan Roxina. Aged 67 years. Passed away peacefully in the loving care of family and friends on 5 June 2020. Daughter of Joyce and John, Partner of Travis. Dearly loved Mother of Caine and Cody, loved nana of Deegan, Connor, Sloan, Dylan, Joshua, Shay. Loved Sister of Lynn and Robin. Forever loved and in our thoughts. A private cremation has been held. All communications to 'The McGregor Family' c/o PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -