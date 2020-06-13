|
McGREGOR, Susan Roxina. Aged 67 years. Passed away peacefully in the loving care of family and friends on 5 June 2020. Daughter of Joyce and John, Partner of Travis. Dearly loved Mother of Caine and Cody, loved nana of Deegan, Connor, Sloan, Dylan, Joshua, Shay. Loved Sister of Lynn and Robin. Forever loved and in our thoughts. A private cremation has been held. All communications to 'The McGregor Family' c/o PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 13, 2020