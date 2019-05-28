|
BIDWELL, Suzanne (Sue) Elizabeth. (nee Cross) Passed away peacefully after a brave struggle with cancer on 23rd May 2019, aged 66 years. Cherished wife of Peter; treasured mother and mother-in- law of Hamish & Rachael, Kirsty & Craig, and Guy. Adored Suey to George, Bailey, Jackson and Hunter. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian & Paula, Peter & Pascale, Ken, Stephen & Victoria, and Phil & Cath, and special aunty to her nieces and nephews. All welcome to attend a celebration of Sue's life, to be held in The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay on Wednesday 29th May 2019, at 1.00pm. Followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Wellington Cancer Society NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to "the Bidwell family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt. Gee & Hickton, FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel (04) 566 3103
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 28, 2019