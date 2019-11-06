Home

Suzanne Rose PARKIN

PARKIN, Suzanne Rose. Passed away peacefully at Althorp Resthome on 5th November 2019. Aged 78 years. Loving mother of Paul and Mark Reynish and mother in law to Shannon Reynish and the Parkin family. Sister of Lois Kennedy and Peter Mayall, and Grandmother of Brooke and Sean Reynish. Reqium Mass to be held at St Pius X, Beach Road, Katikati, on Saturday 9th November at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cancer Society either online at bit.ly/srparkin0511 or can be left at the service. All communications to Reynish Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 6, 2019
