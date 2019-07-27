Home

Sybil Eunice de DENUS

Sybil Eunice de DENUS Notice
de DENUS, Sybil Eunice. Flew free on July 18, 2019, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, beloved mother and mother-in- law of Al and Janeen de Denus and Genevieve and Pesa White. Cherished Nana of Craig, Loren, Shirin, Genevieve,and Louise, and loved great grandmother of Naiah, Rico, Zephyr and Elizabeth-Jean. Our warmest thanks to the staff at Elmswood for their loving care. A private family service has been held. "Enable this bird to soar in the eternal rose garden".
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 27, 2019
