de DENUS, Sybil Eunice. Flew free on July 18, 2019, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, beloved mother and mother-in- law of Al and Janeen de Denus and Genevieve and Pesa White. Cherished Nana of Craig, Loren, Shirin, Genevieve,and Louise, and loved great grandmother of Naiah, Rico, Zephyr and Elizabeth-Jean. Our warmest thanks to the staff at Elmswood for their loving care. A private family service has been held. "Enable this bird to soar in the eternal rose garden".
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 27, 2019