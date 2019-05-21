|
|
DUNHAM, Sydney Noreen Clifton. On Saturday 18th May 2019. Peacefully at home after a valiant battle with cancer, surrounded by her loved ones, aged 74 years. Much loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Sandra and Mark, Karen, Kuka, Brooke and Rosena and Lyric. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice preferred (c/- PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147) who provided such amazing support to Sydney and the family over the past few weeks. A service for Sydney will be held at Legacy Gardens, Cnr Ashley Place and Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa on Thursday 23rd May at 11.00am followed by a private cremation. All correspondence to the Dunham family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 21, 2019