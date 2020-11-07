Home

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
Sylvia Emma (Catlow) EDWARDS

Sylvia Emma (Catlow) EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS, Sylvia Emma (nee Catlow). Passed away 5 November 2020. Much loved wife of the late Walter. Beloved mother and mother in law of Virginia and Graham, Richard (deceased), Walter, Melinda and Dave, Sharron, Monique and Kim. Nana to 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A farewell service will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga at 2pm on Tuesday 10 November. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Waipuna Hospice. 'Rest in Peace'
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 7, 2020
