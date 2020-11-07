|
EDWARDS, Sylvia Emma (nee Catlow). Passed away 5 November 2020. Much loved wife of the late Walter. Beloved mother and mother in law of Virginia and Graham, Richard (deceased), Walter, Melinda and Dave, Sharron, Monique and Kim. Nana to 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A farewell service will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga at 2pm on Tuesday 10 November. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Waipuna Hospice. 'Rest in Peace'
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 7, 2020