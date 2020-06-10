|
|
SLATER, Sylvia Roberta Dorithy. Passed away peacefully in Tauranga Hospital on 7th June 2020 aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice and mum and mother in law of Alan (Spin) and Judy, Kathleen and Colin Harper (Australia), Dianne and David Gibson.Dearly loved Nan and Kiwi Nan of 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In accordance with Sylvia's wishes a private cremation has been held. Communications can be made to Slater Family C/- P O Box 9302, Greerton, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 10, 2020