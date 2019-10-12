Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia WORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia (Syl) WORTH

Add a Memory
Sylvia (Syl) WORTH Notice
WORTH, Sylvia (Syl). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 9 October 2019. Dearly loved wife of the Late Allen. Beloved sister of Fay and Gloria. Loved aunty of Jan, Ross, Greg, Donald, and their families. "Sadly missed by all". A service for Syl will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 at 10.30am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Worth family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.