WORTH, Sylvia (Syl). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 9 October 2019. Dearly loved wife of the Late Allen. Beloved sister of Fay and Gloria. Loved aunty of Jan, Ross, Greg, Donald, and their families. "Sadly missed by all". A service for Syl will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 at 10.30am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Worth family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 12, 2019