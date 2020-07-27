|
BROWN, Tayla Anais. (Petherick). Daughter of Leanna Petherick. Daughter of Graham Brown. Sister of Danni Brown. It is with extreme sadness that we must announce the passing of our beautiful Tayla. Tayla suffered a severe asthma episode which has taken her away from us far too soon, at just 17 years of age. We will remember Tayla forever.....We will love Tayla always....We will miss Tayla for eternity.... A service to remember Tayla will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Friday 31 July 2020 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 27, 2020