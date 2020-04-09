|
TWIGG, Terence (Terry). Passed away peacefully at Whanganui Hospital on the 7 April in his 80th year. Formerly of Lincoln, England, eldest son of the late Noel and Doris Twigg and son in law of the late Austin and Christine Brooks. Dearly loved husband of Denise and much loved Dad and father in law of Christine and Keith, Krista and Tony, Simon, Juliet, Nick and Prisca. Beloved big brother of Eric and Jeanette of Lincoln. A most treasured grandad and great grandad, brother in law, uncle, cousin and nephew in law to all our whānau. A big thank you to all the staff and AT& R ward and Te Hau Ranga Ora. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Terry will be held at a later date. Those we love never go away, they still walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 9, 2020