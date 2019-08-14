|
SHEEHAN, Teresa Rosemary (Tess). Passed away in the presence of family on the 10th August 2019, aged 92 years. Devoted friend for many years of Dorothy (deceased), loving sister of Peter, Joan Faloon (deceased), John (deceased), Pat Price and Mary Mooney. Loved aunty of all her nieces, nephews, and their families. A service for Tess will be held at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Avenue) Kensington, Whangarei at 12.10pm on Friday 16th August 2019. All communications to the Sheehan family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145..
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 14, 2019