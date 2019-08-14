Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa SHEEHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Rosemary (Tess) SHEEHAN

Add a Memory
Teresa Rosemary (Tess) SHEEHAN Notice
SHEEHAN, Teresa Rosemary (Tess). Passed away in the presence of family on the 10th August 2019, aged 92 years. Devoted friend for many years of Dorothy (deceased), loving sister of Peter, Joan Faloon (deceased), John (deceased), Pat Price and Mary Mooney. Loved aunty of all her nieces, nephews, and their families. A service for Tess will be held at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Avenue) Kensington, Whangarei at 12.10pm on Friday 16th August 2019. All communications to the Sheehan family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145..
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.