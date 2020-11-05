|
VERRALL, Terrence John. Captain TJ Verrall R41806 NZ Army Terry passed away, Sunday 1st of November 2020 in Perth Australia. Terry was born 17/03/1941 in Lower Hutt. Husband to the late Betty Ada Verrall. Terry loved a beer, a punt, gardening, seafood, fruit, bad dad jokes, his church, and the biggest love apart from his family was the All Blacks. Terry will be missed so much by his children, grandchildren, brother, cousins and friends. Love you lots Dad, Lee-Anne and Robert Tawhi (daughter and son-in- law), Dean and Belinda Verrall (son and daughter-in-law), Renee and Jamie Blythe (daughter and son-in-law), grandchildren Jamie, Carlene, Dannii, Ashley, Keanu, Lukah, Xavier, Zachary and our own little angel, Anika. Look after Mum and Anika Dad Until we met again. All communications to c/- David Bianchini. [email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 5, 2020