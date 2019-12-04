|
|
MURRAY, Thea. (Formerly Cossey, nee Roa) Sunrise 17/04/1952 Sunset 02/12/2019 Peacefully, after a courageous battle on December 2nd, 2019 surrounded by her family at home. Dearly loved and adored wife of the late David Murray and the late Kevin Cossey. Beautiful, loving and patient Mum of Erin and Sarah, David and Ezra, Toni and Jo, Hepa and Sharon, Katrina, Heremaia and Tamara, and Tracy. Treasured Nan of Jade, Liam, Sean, Rawiri, Jake, Amiyah,Tajon, McLeod, Beau, Luka, Te Ahi Kaa, Ezekiel- Diadem, George and Alice. "Only in the agony of parting do we look into the depths of love." A service for Thea will be held at Te Rereatukahia Marae on Friday 6 December 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. Ahakoa he hau e whakapīwari mai ana nga rau o te r?kau. E waipuke ana, i te tūpuhi mai o tòku ngakau Ka tihitihi tonu te hau Ka hāmama atu nei au ki te rangi. Engari ka tiaho tonu mai nga whetu Kāore au i te kōingo ki te marama I te mokemoke mòu Haere rā i te ara ki tō tāua tini, ki tō tāua mano e tatari ana môu Na te nui o to matou aroha Ka tangi, he tangi, Ka aue, he aue. Ka mamae, he mamae.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 4, 2019