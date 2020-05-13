|
GALLAGHER, Thelma Elizabeth. (Betty) On May 9, 2020, peacefully at Tauranga Hospital with family at her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Much loved mother of Sherry and Michael, Mark and Bronwyn, and Kandi. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of John and Margaret. In accordance with Betty's wishes, a private cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held once circumstances permit.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 13, 2020