Thomas Alan Warren AULD

Thomas Alan Warren AULD Notice
AULD, Thomas Alan Warren. 16/10/1937 - 11/11/2020. Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice early Wednesday. Much loved husband of the late Rawhi Jean. Father to Kerrie and the late Gavin and in- laws, Chris and Karen. Grandfather to Nathalie, Kenny, Madeleine, Tom and Sam, and in-laws Steve, Emma and Shane. Great Grandfather to Jett, Rio and Skyla. Alan had an influential role in the lives of many. His sense of purpose in helping others inspired others to do the same. His sharp witted and generous personality will be forever loved and very much missed by his Auld, Hofsteede and Hopa whanau. Any messages may be sent to 'The Auld Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 14, 2020
