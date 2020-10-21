Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS DAVID (Tom) WOOD

Add a Memory
THOMAS DAVID (Tom) WOOD Notice
WOOD, THOMAS DAVID (Tom). Peacefully in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday 20th October 2020 aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Kathy. Treasured father and father in law of Shelley, Tracey and Glen, and Vicki. Much loved grandad of Emma, Katey, Georgia, Thomas, Ethan, and Caitlin. A service for Tom will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Road Mount Maunganui, on Monday 26th October at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance, PO Box 2387, Tauranga 3144, would be appreciated and may be left at the venue. Messages to the Wood family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -