WOOD, THOMAS DAVID (Tom). Peacefully in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday 20th October 2020 aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Kathy. Treasured father and father in law of Shelley, Tracey and Glen, and Vicki. Much loved grandad of Emma, Katey, Georgia, Thomas, Ethan, and Caitlin. A service for Tom will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Road Mount Maunganui, on Monday 26th October at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance, PO Box 2387, Tauranga 3144, would be appreciated and may be left at the venue. Messages to the Wood family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 21, 2020