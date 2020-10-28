|
|
ROSS, Thomas McGregor (Tom). 8/4/1932 - 27/10/2020. Died peacefully at Summerset by the Sea, Katikati. Dearly loved husband of Jill and much-loved father of Grant and Linda, Terry and Janette, Deb and Bryan, Lisa and Matt. Loved grandfather of Jack, Maddy, Jess and Keren. A Requiem Mass will be held for Tom on Friday 30 October 11.00 am at St Pius Catholic Church, Beach Road, Katikati followed by interment at the Katikati Cemetery. A special thanks to all at Summerset who cared so well for Tom.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 28, 2020