JAMIESON, Thora Cecelia. Peacefully in Te Puke on Thursday 6th June 2019 aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Les. Loved mother and mother in law of Robert (deceased), Sheryl and Keith Miller, David and Marian, and Ian and Tracey. Much adored grandma of 9, and great grandma of 15. Many thanks to the staff of Te Puke Country Lodge for their care and kindness shown to Thora over the last 7 years. A service for Thora will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Jocelyn Street Te Puke, on Monday 10th June at 1pm followed by burial at New Te Puke Cemetery Dudley Vercoe Drive Te Puke. Messages to the Jamieson family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 8, 2019