Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Olive Tree Cottage
247 Joyce Road
Pyes Pa Tauranga
Thora Valmae (Sellars) FITCH

Thora Valmae (Sellars) FITCH Notice
FITCH, Thora Valmae (nee Sellars). Peacefully on October 21st 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother in law of Terry, Barry and Wendy, Colin, Glenis and Martin, Neville and Karina, Robyn and Max, and Peter. Proud Nana of Ronan, Danny and Valencia. Thora's funeral service will be at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road Pyes Pa Tauranga on Wednesday 28th October at 11am, after which Thora will be laid to rest with John. Sincere thanks to Bethlehem Views for your loving care. Friends are invited to bring flowers from your own garden, or a donation to Barnardos NZ. For a webcast live stream link please email . [email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 23, 2020
