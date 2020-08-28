|
STOCKDALE, Timothy. Passed away on 25/8/2020 aged 66yrs. Cherished son of Arnold, partner Heather and the late Eleanor (mother), big brother to Jane. Uncle Tim to Samuel, Benjamin, April, Gareth and the family. Tim passed away in his sleep, finally losing his battle with cancer. We will be celebrating his life with a loving goodbye on Monday 31st August, 2pm at Pyes Pa Memorial Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. Donations to Canteen appreciated. Messages to the Stockdale family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 28, 2020