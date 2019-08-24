|
van TOLEDO, Elisabeth (Bep). Passed away peacefully on Friday August 23rd, 2019 at Tauranga Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Ben (deceased) Much loved mother and mother in law of Wendy and Bryan, Nancy and Kevin, Sharon and Rod and Robb and Samara. Loving Oma of her 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A celebration of Bep's life will be held at Otumoetai Baptist Church, Otumoetai Road, on Monday August 26th at 11.30am followed by a private cremation. Communications to PO Box 13555, Tauranga Central.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 24, 2019