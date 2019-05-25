Home

GEAR, Tom (Tommy) Manuariki. Tommy is now in God's hands and I am grateful for the love and nursing he received from the many services at Tauranga Hospital. Ambulance, EU and APU, Wards; CCU, 2A, 2B, 2C, Path Lab, Pharmaceutical, the tea girls, cleaners, Reception and particularly his Doctors: Dr's B Kneale, S Tai, Choi, A Tish, their cardiology teams and Wendy's forthright honesty. Tommy enjoyed forging personal relationships with you all, acknowledging familiar faces and names over the three and a half years of intensive treatment. He faced his health challenges only his way, with a smile and a heartfelt handshake as Thank you. Names will always be etched in my mind. I value the many phone calls, visits, sympathy cards and flowers. To all whanau, NZ First members, business associates, friends and neighbours who provided us comfort, support and food - no one went hungry which was what Tommy loved, Food, Drink and Friends. Te Arawa waka mai Maketu ki Tongariro, Waiteti Marae Aroha tino nui ki te pae tapu o Ngararanui me nga ringawera katoa- a fitting send off for Tom. Ma te atua kouto e manaaki, Mary, Tracey, Brent & Tina and his loving moko's, his sisters Rosina and Lil and ALL his nieces and nephews.
