PEPPERELL, Tracy Maree. Passed away on Thursday 11 July 2019 aged 27 years. Loved mother of Kiahn, fiance of Chris Ashton; daughter of Murray and the late Karina; loved sister of the late Claire; loved aunty of Cameron. A service for Tracy will be held at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club, 90 Keith Allen Drive, Sulphur Point, Tauranga on Saturday 20 July at 12noon followed by private cremation. All messages to the Pepperell Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 15, 2019