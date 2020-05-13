|
|
MITCHELL, Trevor Chadwick. Of Lower Hutt, (formerly of Te Puke, Taupo and Tokoroa). Passed away peacefully on Monday 11th May 2020. Dearly loved husband of Marion. Much loved dad of Janine and Brian Clarke, Gavin and Tracey, and Glenn. Loved Poppa of Matthew and Jamie Leigh, Jonathon, Liam, Rory, and Ben and Erin. Special thanks to the staff at Te Omanga Hospice. Messages to the Mitchell Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt. A private interment service will be held; a memorial service will be advertised later. "With the Lord, which is far better" Psalm 34 Croft Funeral Home Tel (04) 569-7072 Locally Owned
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 13, 2020