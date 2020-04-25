Home

KIRK, Trevor Colin. Passed away on 23 April, after a short illness, at age 88. He is the dearly loved husband and soulmate of Margaret, cherished father and father-in- law of Glenda and Richard Cooper (Tauranga), Kevin and Christine (Gisborne) and Murray and Kristen (USA), adored granddad of Aidan and Caitlin, Tristan and Nicole, Alana and Joel Hollis, Katie and Colin and special great granddad of Millie, Conner, Tyler, Holly, Tessa and Charlotte. Special thanks to the staff of Bob Owen's Rest Home for their care. Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 25, 2020
