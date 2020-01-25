Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Elliotts Rosebank Chapel
25 Ninth Avenue
Tauranga
Trevor DYER

Trevor DYER Notice
DYER, Trevor. On January 22nd 2020 at home with his partner, family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer (aged 66 years). Loved partner of Penny Clementson. Will truly be missed by all of his Hunting, Fishing and Bowling mates. Trevor's Funeral Service will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga on Tuesday 28th January at 1pm to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Waipuna Hospice or at the Service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 25, 2020
