DOUGLAS, Trevor Howard (Trev of Te Puke). In Tauranga on Wednesday 4th November 2020 aged 66 years. Remembered by his daughter and son in law Joanne and Graeme (Brisbane), and daughter Louise (deceased). A special thank you to those who cared for Trev in his final months. In keeping with Trev's wishes a private service has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 1081 Tauranga 3144 would be appreciated. Messages to the Douglas family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 7, 2020