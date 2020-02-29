Home

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
KENNERSON, Trevor Ian. Passed away peacefully at home, after a short illness on February 28, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Mandy. Loved father of Thomas, Samantha, and Rebecca. Eldest son of Edward (Ted) (deceased) and Rosie Kennerson. Brother to Graham, and Jackie. A service for Trevor will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Monday, March 9 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147 would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 29, 2020
