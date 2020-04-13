Home

BAIRD, Trevor James. Peacefully on Wednesday 8th April 2020. In Leslie Groves Dementia Unit Dunedin, aged 74 years. Loved husband of Adrienne*, former husband and friend of Judi (Australia). Much loved father and father in law of Lyndon and Paula, Corey and Jenny, and Amanda*. Special granddad to Renee and Ethan and Theodore. Loved son of Arthur* and Molly*. Brother and brother- in-law of Robert* and Ann, Ivan* and Jenny, Gordon and Pauline, Lindsay and Maria, and a much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. The Family wish to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff of Leslie Groves Dementia unit for their wonderful care of Trevor. Due to the restrictions in place at this time a private cremation will be held, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to Lyndon and Corey c\- 78 Cherry Drive, Mosgiel, 9024 Dunedin (*denotes deceased) Nzifh/FDANZ
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 13, 2020
