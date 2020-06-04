|
ARCHER, Trevor John. Aged 83, 6th Hauraki, Sgt, Service no. 77408. Passed away after a long illness at Tauranga Hospital, 31 May 2020. Dearly loved husband of Lynn. Loved father, father- in-law, and step-father of Peter (Brisbane), Debbie and Yvette (Tauranga), Melinda and Scott (Wanganui), and Erin (Ireland). Adored grandfather of Justine, Natalie, Corey, Kirby, Jodi, Dylan, Siobhan, Jack, and Eric. Great- granddad of Lexi, Ruby, Elsie, and Elias. Loved brother and uncle of Pat and Robbie and their families, Dell Persey (deceased) and families, Avonne and families. A true character with a great sense of humour and a real people's person, who will be sadly missed. A cremation will be held, please contact the family for details.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 4, 2020