Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor ARCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor John ARCHER

Add a Memory
Trevor John ARCHER Notice
ARCHER, Trevor John. Aged 83, 6th Hauraki, Sgt, Service no. 77408. Passed away after a long illness at Tauranga Hospital, 31 May 2020. Dearly loved husband of Lynn. Loved father, father- in-law, and step-father of Peter (Brisbane), Debbie and Yvette (Tauranga), Melinda and Scott (Wanganui), and Erin (Ireland). Adored grandfather of Justine, Natalie, Corey, Kirby, Jodi, Dylan, Siobhan, Jack, and Eric. Great- granddad of Lexi, Ruby, Elsie, and Elias. Loved brother and uncle of Pat and Robbie and their families, Dell Persey (deceased) and families, Avonne and families. A true character with a great sense of humour and a real people's person, who will be sadly missed. A cremation will be held, please contact the family for details.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trevor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -