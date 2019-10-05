|
BLAKER, Trevor Russell Hinton. WW2, Service No. 28134, 20th Battalion Peacefully in Tauranga, surrounded by his family, on Friday 4th October 2019 aged 102 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Icella. Much loved father and father in law of Sharon, Russell (deceased), and Kaye and Chris. Special Pop of Mandy, Tristan, Justin, Aaron, Simon, Daniel, Holly, Abraham, Madeleine, and Joseph, and their partners, and also of his 19 great grandchildren. Sincere thanks to the staff of Oakland, and Copper Beach. A service for Trevor will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Wednesday 9th October at 11am, followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. Messages to the Blaker family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 5, 2019