GAME, Troy Neil Dominic. 21.1.2000 - 25.8.2019 Loved son of Mum and Dad (Rachel and Bernie.) Best mate and brother to Dayne. Much loved grandson of Gran and Grandad (Peter and Julia). Loved Nephew of Susan Kieran and Derek. Many thanks to Page Macrae engineering for their support and help. "Rev them up up-stairs." Troy's final lap will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd Tauranga, on Saturday 31 August 2019 at 1.00pm. Communications to the Game family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 28, 2019