Kua hinga a ANNE TURUPOU ANDERSON (nee Paora / Paul). Slipped peacefully away, surrounded by her whanau, in her 87th year. He uri whakaheke o Ngati Awa (Ngati Pukeko, Ngati Rangataua), me Ngati Manawa (Ngai Moewhare). He tamahine na Pita Paora raua ko Harete (Merito). He hoa rangatira kia Edwin (Ted) Kaaka Anderson. Loving mother of Lynette-Harata, Rex, Mereana, Huia, Darryn. Cherished nan to all her moko and much loved aunt ki ana uri katoa. Anne will be lying at Te Pahou Marae. Funeral service on Tuesday 6th October 2020 at 11am followed by burial at Kokohinau Urupa Te Teko.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 6, 2020