Ursula Anne (Ursie) BRYCE

Ursula Anne (Ursie) BRYCE Notice
BRYCE, Ursula Anne (Ursie). Peacefully in Waikato Hospital on Saturday 12th October 2019 aged 50 years. Cherished daughter of Jim and Angela. Dearly loved sister and sister in law of Kirsten and Peter, Laurene, and Nicole and David. A service for Ursula will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Wednesday 16th October at 11am, followed by burial at Puhirua Urupa, 460 Hamurana Road Rotorua. Messages to the Bryce family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 14, 2019
