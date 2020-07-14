Home

Valerie Alice nee Kempster (Val) KELLY

Valerie Alice nee Kempster (Val) KELLY Notice
KELLY, Valerie Alice (Val) nee Kempster. Peacefully at Cedar Manor Tauranga on Saturday 11 July 2020 aged 83 years. Cherished wife of the late Brian. Precious mother and mother in law of David and Linda, Dianne and the late David Littleton, and Paul and Kim. Treasured nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Val will be held at St James Union Parish, 70 Pooles Rd Greerton on Thursday 16 July at 2pm. Messages to the Kelly family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 14, 2020
