Valerie Doreen. (Formerly Sherwood REID

Valerie Doreen. (Formerly Sherwood REID Notice
REID, Valerie Doreen. (Formerly Sherwood) Passed peacefully 11th June 2019 at Masonic Court Home aged 88 years young. Dearly loved daughter of the late Cave and Elsie Ward. Dearly loved mother of Diane and Charlie, Tauranga, Denise and Robin, Palmerston North, the late Jocelyn, David Sanson, very dearly loved by her 9 grandchildren and 6 great granddaughters. Service to be held on Tuesday 18th June 2019, at Terrace End Funeral Haven, at 11am. 697 Main Street, Palmerston North. Please Wear Something Bright and Colourful.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 15, 2019
