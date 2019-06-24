Home

Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Valerie Doreen (Adams) O'HARA

Valerie Doreen (Adams) O'HARA Notice
O'HARA, Valerie Doreen (nee Adams). 1 September 1932 - 22 June 2019. Peacefully passed away at 3.50pm. Loved wife of the late Doug. She will be sadly missed and always loved by her children, Christine, Elizabeth, Susan, Denise and Douglas, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her beloved cat Fluffy. Rest in peace mum. Funeral service will be at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Wednesday 26 June at 3pm. Communication to the O'Hara Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 24, 2019
