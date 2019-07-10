|
|
MARTIN, Valerie (nee Lyell). Passed away peacefully on 9th July 2019 at Bethlehem Views, Tauranga. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles. Loved and loving mum of Jane and Andy and mother in law of Matt and Catherine. Adored nana of Amy, Grace, Lucy, Tom and Kate. A special thankyou to the amazing staff at Bethlehem Views Memory Care for their loving care and compassion. A service for Valerie will be held at St George's Anglican Church, 1 Church St, Tauranga on Saturday 13th July at 2pm. Communications to the family C/- 33 Sanders Ave, Takapuna, Auckland.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 10, 2019