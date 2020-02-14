|
DALGLEISH, Valerie Maxine (Scotty). Service No.357 WRNS 9.4.1923 - 12.2.2020. Peacefully in Tauranga. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Jenny and Chris, Geoff and Andrea, Sue and Jack. Loved nana and gran of Nicky, Linda, Aaron, Shaun, Pennie, Julia, Henry, Rebekah (deceased), Adena, Jed, Rosa and a loved great grandmother of 17. A service for Scotty will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 502 Otumoetai Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 20th February at 1:00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to the Dalgleish family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020