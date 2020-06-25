Home

Valmae Delcie McGREGOR

Valmae Delcie McGREGOR Notice
McGREGOR, Valmae Delcie. Passed away Friday, 19th June 2020. Dearly loved wife of Des (deceased). Loved Mother and Mother-in- law of Peter and Lynette, and Robyn and David. Loved Nana of Kim, Debbie and Craig and partners. Loved Great- Nana of her eight great-grandchildren. In keeping with Val's wishes, a private family service has been held. The family wishes to gratefully thank all the care- givers and dear friends who have helped Val immensely. All communication to the McGregor Family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 25, 2020
