PETERSON, Velma Edith. (nee Bicknell, Gill) Peacefully at Cascades Resthome, Hamilton on Thursday 1 August, 2019. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril Keith Petersen. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Alan and Christine, Joanna and Mapu, Brian and Keiko, Margaret and Keith, Murray and Janet, and the late Kathy. Treasured Nana and Great Nana to her many mokopuna. Our heartfelt thanks go to the staff at Cascades Resthome for the wonderful care of Mum for over 6 years. "Rest in Peace beautiful lady." A funeral service will be held at Pikitu Marae, Wiltsdown Road, Waotu on Saturday the 3rd August, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by burial at the Whanau urupa. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 2, 2019