TARPLETT, Vera Caroline. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 8 June 2019 at Hodgson House, Tauranga with her daughter and Son in law by her side. In her 97th year. Reunited with her beloved Bill. Cherished and fun- loving Mum of Terry (deceased), Robyn Carson and Denley Mum-in-law of Paul and Shirley. Loved Grandma of 7, Great Grandma and Great Great Grandma of many. "Mum you will be loved and missed by all your family and friends" A special thank you to the careers and nurses of Hodgson House for your love, care and support shown to Mum and her family during our last days together. A service to celebrate Vera's life will be held on Friday 14th June in the St Andrews Church Hall, Te Aroha Street, Hamilton at 11.00am followed by a private family cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Alzheimers New Zealand may be left at the church. All communications may be made to the Tarplett family c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. 3216. FDANZ. Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 14, 2019