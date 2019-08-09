|
|
TODD, Verna Patricia. Peacefully in Te Puke on Wednesday 1st August 2019 aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan. Much loved mother and mother in law of Wayne and Alison, Martin and Gill, Melva and the late Richard Allwood, and Neil and Pam. Treasured nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Verna will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Monday 12th August at 11am. Messages to the Todd family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 9, 2019